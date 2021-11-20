Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Week 11 Game Picks and Brando’s Bets

In this Friday edition of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Pat, Jon, and Brando preview and make their picks for six notable Week 11 NFL matchups ahead of the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Also, Brando puts together a parlay in an attempt to save Brando’s Bets from falling to (5-5) after a hot start.

Game Pick Standings:

Brando: (34-20)

Jon: (28-26)

Pat: (23-28)

