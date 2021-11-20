 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Week 11 Game Picks and Brando’s Bets

By Jonathan Korzelius
In this Friday edition of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Pat, Jon, and Brando preview and make their picks for six notable Week 11 NFL matchups ahead of the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Also, Brando puts together a parlay in an attempt to save Brando’s Bets from falling to (5-5) after a hot start.

Game Pick Standings:

  • Brando: (34-20)
  • Jon: (28-26)
  • Pat: (23-28)

Find us on Twitter @NotBuffPodcast

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.

