Four Downs: Welcome back, Bobby Hart!

The Buffalo Bills are set to face the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park on Sunday, meaning we have another edition of Four Downs to get you ready for kickoff. Check it out for my game predictions, the podcast of the week, as well as my thoughts on Bobby Hart and A.J. Klein.

Welcome back, Bobby Hart!

I had a little bit of fun with Bills Mafia earlier this week, when it was announced that the Bills would be signing Bobby Hart to the 53-man roster. While many see this as a negative, I am hoping it is a sign that Darryl Williams will remain at right guard while Spencer Brown is out with COVID-19. If Williams is your best right guard, then I am happy leaving him there—as opposed to moving him to offensive tackle. If the coaches moved Williams back to tackle, they would essentially be downgrading two positions on the offensive line as opposed to one. Leave Williams at guard, and then roll with whatever combination of Hart, Tommy Doyle, and Ryan Bates is needed to get through Sunday’s game.

* Author’s Note: If this experiment goes incredibly wrong, I reserve the right to delete this article and act as if it never happened.

Alexa, where can I get a Bobby Hart jersey for Sunday’s game? — Anthony Marino (@AnthMarino) November 19, 2021

An encore performance from A.J. Klein?

Count me as one of those who is not optimistic Tremaine Edmunds will suit up on Sunday for the Bills. The team has traditionally been cautious with hamstring injuries, which is something I totally understand. if Edmunds can’t play, then A.J. Klein will once again get the call on Sunday. Klein was an impact player against the New York Jets last weekend, and a similar performance would be key if the Bills are to slow down Jonathan Taylor.

Podcast of the Week

One of my favorite listens of the week comes from Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, as he is joined by colleague Zak Keefer to preview this weekend’s matchup. Buscaglia always does a fantastic job, and I enjoyed his commentary on Ed Oliver and his progression this season. You can give the episode a listen here.

Prediction - Bills 24, Colts 21

The weather will play a factor in Orchard Park on Sunday, with rainy conditions having an impact on both offenses. Tyler Bass kicks a chip shot field goal to win the game, as the Bills defeat a pesky Colts team.