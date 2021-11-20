Buffalo Bills Links, 11/20: Previewing the Colts and Week 11

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) welcome the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) to Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday in a Week 11 clash. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the tall task facing Buffalo’s defense when it comes to slowing down Indianapolis’ ground game, led by Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Tremaine Edmunds questionable for Buffalo Bills against Indianapolis Colts - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Buffalo Bills to watch against the Indianapolis Colts - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Indianapolis Colts to watch at the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills opponent preview: Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills rooting interests for Week 11 - Buffalo Rumblings
- BBR: Injury and COVID-19 concerns for the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- With offensive line concerns, Buffalo Bills add OT Bobby Hart - Buffalo Rumblings
- After Patriots win, Bills would fall sharply in AFC with loss to Colts - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Previewing the Colts and Week 11
The Colts are on a roll, having won four of their last five games following an 0-3 start. As we preview the game, we discuss how the Bills must find a way to slow down Indianapolis’ dynamic running back duo of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, why Josh Allen and the offense should have opportunities to take advantage of the Colts’ secondary, and explore what head coach Sean McDermott can do to stabilize the offensive line without starting right tackle Spencer Brown.
- Can Bills defense slow down Colts’ Jonathan Taylor? What does Buffalo do on OL without Spencer Brown? (6 things to watch) - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills’ No. 1 defense faces stiff challenge in NFL rushing co-leader Jonathan Taylor - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Why the Colts could make the Bills defense look like the 2020 version: 5 thoughts and a prediction – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Keys to the game and Sal’s prediction for Bills vs. Colts - Democrat & Chronicle
- How we see it: News writers predictions for Bills vs. Colts | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
LB Tremaine Edmunds questionable vs. Colts
Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is questionable with a hamstring injury, while starting right tackle Spencer Brown and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei remain on the league’s Reserve/COVID-19 list for Buffalo’s showdown with the Colts.
- Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds questionable for Sunday against Colts | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Edmunds, Leonard questionable to play Sunday - WGR 550
- Tremaine Edmunds listed as questionable for Bills vs. Colts | Week 11 - BuffaloBills.com
WR Gabriel Davis hoping to build on big-play performance
Wideout Gabriel Davis is on pace for fewer catches and yards than his rookie season, but he did have a spectacular catch in last week’s win over the New York Jets. Learn how Davis is staying patient as he seeks more consistency with his productivity.
- After spectacular catch last week, Gabriel Davis looks to build on big-play performance - Democrat & Chronicle
- Wide receiver Gabriel Davis stays patient after explosive game Sunday | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- LISTEN: McDermott liking what he sees lately in Davis - WGR 550
Bills sign OT Bobby Hart
The Bills are dealing with injuries and COVID-19 concerns along the offensive line. So they brought back a familiar face: Bobby Hart, who spent the summer with the Bills.
- Bills sign Bobby Hart to 53-man roster: Could he start in place of Spencer Brown vs. Colts? - newyorkupstate.com
- Bill sign offensive tackle Bobby Hart to 53-man roster | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Odds and ends
With games upcoming against four playoff contenders, we discuss how these next four weeks represent the most difficult portion of the schedule for the Bills. We also get to know quarterback Davis Webb and find out why Josh Allen has become one of the league’s most marketable star players.
Loading comments...