Buffalo Bills Links, 11/20: Previewing the Colts and Week 11

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) welcome the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) to Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday in a Week 11 clash. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the tall task facing Buffalo’s defense when it comes to slowing down Indianapolis’ ground game, led by Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Previewing the Colts and Week 11

The Colts are on a roll, having won four of their last five games following an 0-3 start. As we preview the game, we discuss how the Bills must find a way to slow down Indianapolis’ dynamic running back duo of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, why Josh Allen and the offense should have opportunities to take advantage of the Colts’ secondary, and explore what head coach Sean McDermott can do to stabilize the offensive line without starting right tackle Spencer Brown.

LB Tremaine Edmunds questionable vs. Colts

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is questionable with a hamstring injury, while starting right tackle Spencer Brown and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei remain on the league’s Reserve/COVID-19 list for Buffalo’s showdown with the Colts.

WR Gabriel Davis hoping to build on big-play performance

Wideout Gabriel Davis is on pace for fewer catches and yards than his rookie season, but he did have a spectacular catch in last week’s win over the New York Jets. Learn how Davis is staying patient as he seeks more consistency with his productivity.

Bills sign OT Bobby Hart

The Bills are dealing with injuries and COVID-19 concerns along the offensive line. So they brought back a familiar face: Bobby Hart, who spent the summer with the Bills.

Odds and ends

With games upcoming against four playoff contenders, we discuss how these next four weeks represent the most difficult portion of the schedule for the Bills. We also get to know quarterback Davis Webb and find out why Josh Allen has become one of the league’s most marketable star players.