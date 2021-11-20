SB Nation Reacts: Buffalo Bills are the most-desired Super Bowl team in national poll

This week in the SB Nation Reacts polling, we asked the national readership of all the NFL blogs which Super Bowl matchup they most wanted to see. The Buffalo Bills were the most-requested team throughout all the matchups.

The top vote-getter was the Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals matchup. Almost a quarter of respondents (24%) picked that as the Super Bowl matchup they most wanted to see. I wonder how many time we would have to see that Hail Mary pass from 2020...

Next up was the small market special; the Buffalo Bills vs the Green Bay Packers with 14% of the vote. Going back to the first Super Bowl and the preceding two years in the mid-1960s, this matchup would be so classic. Nowadays it would feature two elite quarterbacks.

After the Tennessee Titans vs Arizona Cardinals (13%) and the Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers (12%), our team was back in the top five. The Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup, a rematch of Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII, came in at 11%.

Add up just the top five, and the Bills are at 49%. The majority of fans around the NFL blogs want to see Buffalo in the Super Bowl.