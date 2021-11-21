Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills play host to the Indianapolis Colts this afternoon, and they’ll do so needing a win to stay in first place in the AFC East Division. After the New England Patriots demolished the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, the Bills need to win to stay half a game ahead of their division rivals. A loss would leave Buffalo in second place.

The Colts, meanwhile, are winners of four of their last five games, dropping just a 34-31 overtime matchup with the Tennessee Titans. After starting 0-3, the Colts are now 5-5 and on the cusp of playoff position. A win would go a long way towards boosting those chances, while a loss means they’ll have an awfully long row to hoe as the weather becomes colder.

Buffalo will start yet another new offensive line combination in front of quarterback Josh Allen, as right tackle Spencer Brown is out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Allen will look to defeat the quarterback he was often compared to in the run-up to the 2018 NFL Draft, Carson Wentz, or at least he will if you think quarterback wins are a stat (they aren’t).

This is your first-half thread, folks. Remember to toggle the comments to “oldest” for that classic game-thread feel. Be civil to each other. And most importantly, enjoy the game wherever you’re watching.

Go Bills!