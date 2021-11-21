Billieve Podcast: Previewing the Colts and Week 11

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in a Week 11 game with major playoff implications in the AFC. The game is also a rematch of a 2020 AFC Wild Card game, a 27-24 Bills win that gave Buffalo its first playoff win in 25 years.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico have everything you need to know as the Bills look to maintain their lead in the AFC East.

Among the topics discussed:

The Bills offensive line could be down two starters if right tackle Spencer Brown can’t play due to being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. How will head coach Sean McDermott shuffle the offensive line, and does it make sense to keep Daryl Williams at right tackle or kick him inside to right guard?

The challenge defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Kwity Paye pose to Buffalo’s patchwork offensive line.

The Bills could also be without defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, making Buffalo vulnerable up the middle of the defense.

Why the Bills should look to get Isaiah McKenzie, Matt Breida, and Dawson Knox involved on offense early and often.

If Josh Allen has time to find his receivers, he should be in line for a big day against a Colts’ secondary prone to giving up the big play.

Jonathan Taylor is the co-rushing leader in the NFL, while Nyheim Hines is a dangerous pass catcher out of the backfield. How can Buffalo’s defense slow down Indianapolis’s 1-2 punch at running back?

The Bills and Colts are the league’s top two teams at forcing turnovers. Can Buffalo’s defense get enough pressure on Carson Wentz and force him into errant throws?

When Wentz airs it out, Michael Pittman Jr. is a talented weapon. Will Tre’Davious White draw the assignment, or will Levi Wallace get the challenge of covering Pittman?

Check out the latest Billieve Podcast for Boccacino and D’Amico’s thoughts and their score predictions as Buffalo looks to defeat the Colts for the fourth time in the last five meetings.

