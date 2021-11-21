Buffalo Bills inactives vs. the Indianapolis Colts, Week 11

The Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts are set to kick off in around 90 minutes. We already knew that Buffalo would be down two starters thanks to COVID-19, as both Star Lotulelei and Spencer Brown will miss the contest due to positive tests. Buffalo only listed one player, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, as questionable this week.

With that said, Matt Milano and Cole Beasley both were limited by injury this week. Buffalo isn’t a completely healthy bunch today, but no team is in the middle of a grueling season.

Here are the inactive players for both squads today.

WR Jake Kumerow

The Bills will roll with an active Matt Breida over and active Kumerow, as the speedy running back made his mark last week. He scored two touchdowns on only six touches. Breida also plays special teams, making Kumerow redundant.

OT Bobby Hart

The Bills re-signed Hart off of the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad this week, and some assumed it may have been to start at right tackle. That won’t be the case, as he’s a healthy scratch this week. Either Jamil Douglas, Cody Ford, Tommy Doyle, or Ryan Bates will enter the starting lineup instead to replace Spencer Brown.

LB Tremaine Edmunds

This one hurts, but with two games in five days and a hamstring injury, it’s not necessarily a surprise that Edmunds is inactive for the second straight week. A.J. Klein will see increased time in his place alongside Matt Milano, who is dealing with a shoulder injury.

CB Cam Lewis

My birthday buddy is inactive this week again, as Taron Johnson and Siran Neal are both healthy and ready to play in the slot.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts. Linebacker Darius Leonard is active.