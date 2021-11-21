Canadian fans are back at Highmark Stadium for the first time since it was called New Era Field. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel between Canada and the United States has been banned but restrictions eased at the start of November, allowing Canadians to visit for non-essential travel for the first time.

But while they were allowed to come to Bills games, you won’t see many of them this Sunday as we reported earlier this week. That’s because they are required to take a PCR tests costing between $150 and $200 upon returning to Canada.

That’s going to change at the end of the month.

On Friday, the Canadian government announced that travelers who are in the United States for less than 72 hours will no longer need to complete a PCR test. Coming for a Bills home game and staying for the night? You’re all set.

The new rules go into effect on November 30, before the Bills’ next home game on December 6. Four games are on the home schedule over the course of the rest of the season; Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots on December 6, the flex game against the Carolina Panthers on December 18 or 19, and the final two weeks of the season against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets on January 2 and January 9.

Roughly 20 percent of the season-ticket holders are from the Great White North.

This week, the Bills posted on social media with a special message for their returning Canadian fans. We’ll leave you with the clip: