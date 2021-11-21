Buffalo Bills 7, Indianapolis Colts 24: Second-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills continuously shot themselves in the foot in an ugly first half that was dominated by the Indianapolis Colts. Buffalo trails 24-7 at the start of the second half.

Jonathan Taylor has three first-half touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving. He also has 79 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding 19 receiving yards on two catches to boot. Carson Wentz was just 6 of 11 for 68 yards and a touchdown, but when you average five yards per carry, it’s not as important to throw the ball.

The Bills turned the ball over twice, as Josh Allen threw an interception on the team’s first drive to prevent points, and Isaiah McKenzie wiped out and fumbled untouched on a kickoff return attempt just before the two-minute warning. The Colts cashed in with touchdowns on both turnovers.

For the Bills, Josh Allen completed a touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs on a beautifully thrown pass. He completed balls to seven different wideouts in the half. Some questionable decisions and poor pass protection derailed what could have been a much stronger half. Allen finished the half 14-of-18 for 132 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Devin Singletary was the leading rusher with 12 yards. Dawson Knox led the team with four catches and 48 yards.

This is your second-half thread, friends. Let’s hope for a better outcome at the end of this one than the first-half thread produced. Switch those comments to “oldest,” be civil, and perform whatever weird superstitious ritual you can think of prior to the kickoff.

Go Bills!