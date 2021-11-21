AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills fall to thick of Wild Card race after loss

The Buffalo Bills started the week as the second seed in the AFC, but a loss to the Indianapolis Colts has torpedoed their spot in the rankings. The Bills received some help around the NFL slate, but couldn’t do their own part.

With the New England Patriots’ win and the Buffalo Bills loss, the Evil Empire has taken over the top spot in the AFC East. While the two teams haven’t played each other yet, the 7-4 Patriots edge out the 6-4 Bills for superiority, pushing the Bills into the Wild Card position.

The first-place Tennessee Titans lost to the last-place Houston Texans of all teams, which would have helped the Bills.

The Baltimore Ravens edged the Chicago Bears even without Lamar Jackson. The Kansas City Chiefs won against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cincinnati Bengals topped the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cleveland Browns snuck past the undermanned Detroit Lions.

Note: Rankings are listed in playoff order, so division leaders are listed 1-4 followed by the Wild Card teams.

AFC East

*** Still playing in Week 11