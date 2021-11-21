The Buffalo Bills are once again favored despite losing big on Sunday. According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are 4.5-point favorites over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night.

The Saints also lost on Sunday, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-29. A feverish 22-point fourth quarter brought the Saints back from 26 down to make the final outcome more respectable. Three turnovers, including two Trevor Siemian interceptions, didn’t help their cause.

Buffalo was blown out by the Indianapolis Colts on the Bills’ home field Sunday. Despite outgaining the Colts on a yards-per-play basis, Buffalo’s multitude of turnovers was crippling. A kickoff return fumble gave Indy the ball at the 2, and Buffalo only had three drives in the entire first half. A pair of Josh Allen interceptions were frustrating in the loss, but the league-leading defense giving up 45 points made you do a double-take.

The only time the Bills haven’t covered the spread is when they lose. They’re 6-4 ATS in 2021.

The over/under is 46.5, so the bookers think Buffalo will win 25.5 to 21.

