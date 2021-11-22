Circling the Wagons: Colts stampede Bills 41-15

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts 41-15 to drop the Bills to 6-4 on the season. We discuss the poor performance of the offense, the defense, special teams, coaching, and pretty much everyone that isn’t the equipment staff (but we aren’t necessarily giving them a free pass). We talk about Josh Allen’s poor performance, the defense’s inability to stop the Colts’ run game and Jonathan Taylor, how this season could end up slightly different than we anticipated and much more!

We announce the winner this week’s giveaway, and we discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame (and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers). Listen now and Go Bills!

