Buffalo Bills Links, 11/22: Demoralizing loss to the Colts

For the second time in three weeks, the Buffalo Bills (6-4) are left searching for answers following a disappointing loss. Only this time, the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) pushed the Bills around on both sides of the football while creating doubt over the legitimacy of Buffalo as AFC championship contenders.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by recapping a day where nothing went right and everything that could go wrong did go wrong for Buffalo, which no longer leads the AFC East and is currently seeded seventh in the AFC playoff picture.

Jonathan Taylor ran wild and finished with five total touchdowns. Josh Allen threw two interceptions, and the Bills committed costly penalties while turning the ball over four times and coming away with zero takeaways. Add it all up and it was a long, frustrating day for the Bills and their fans.

No unit was spared from criticism following Buffalo’s biggest home loss since 2018. In particular, Buffalo’s ground game, run defense, pass defense, and special teams stood out for their abysmal play in a loss to the red-hot Colts.

With three more games upcoming against playoff contenders, we discuss whether the Bills can pick themselves up off the mat following this deflating setback vs. the Colts. Buffalo’s players and coaches say they know what needs to be done to get back on track, beginning with a showdown with the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night.