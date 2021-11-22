Buffalo Bills Links, 11/22: Demoralizing loss to the Colts

For the second time in three weeks, the Buffalo Bills (6-4) are left searching for answers following a disappointing loss. Only this time, the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) pushed the Bills around on both sides of the football while creating doubt over the legitimacy of Buffalo as AFC championship contenders.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by recapping a day where nothing went right and everything that could go wrong did go wrong for Buffalo, which no longer leads the AFC East and is currently seeded seventh in the AFC playoff picture.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Takeaways: Buffalo Bills embarrassed again, losing 41-15 to Colts - Buffalo Rumblings
- Rapid Recap: Indianapolis Colts crush Buffalo Bills, 41-15 - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC Playoff Picture: Bills are in the thick of Wild Card race after loss - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills open as favorites over New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving - Buffalo Rumblings
- Overreaction Post Game Show with Joe Miller: Rewatch the live show now! - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Recapping the debacle vs. Colts
Jonathan Taylor ran wild and finished with five total touchdowns. Josh Allen threw two interceptions, and the Bills committed costly penalties while turning the ball over four times and coming away with zero takeaways. Add it all up and it was a long, frustrating day for the Bills and their fans.
- Disastrous on all fronts: Bills blown out by Colts at home - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills Q&A: Is this a crisis? Have expectations gotten better of Bills? | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Josh Allen on Bills’ big loss to Colts: ‘Execution is what it comes down to’ | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Jason Wolf: Bills lead NFL in penalties per game after another undisciplined performance | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Plays that shaped the game: Frank Reich recalls inspiration from Bills’ 1993 comeback after Colts’ win | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills don’t look like contenders as the Colts bully them up and down the field – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Bills can’t contain Jonathan Taylor, blown out by Colts - WGR 550
- Like rest of NFL, Bills had no answer for Jonathan Taylor - WGR 550
- Buffalo Bills preach ‘next man up,’ but what now after nobody does it vs. Colts? - newyorkupstate.com
- How the time ticked away on Bills at end of first half | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Report card, observations, reactions to Week 10 win
No unit was spared from criticism following Buffalo’s biggest home loss since 2018. In particular, Buffalo’s ground game, run defense, pass defense, and special teams stood out for their abysmal play in a loss to the red-hot Colts.
- Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Colts at Bills - WGR 550
- Bills report card: Let’s just say nobody gets a passing grade for debacle vs. Colts - Democrat & Chronicle
- Report Card: Bills flunk every test in embarrassing home loss to Colts | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills can’t match Colts’ physicality in blowout loss (Week 11 report card) - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills defense trampled by Jonathan Taylor, Buffalo loses, 41-15, to Colts (5 observations) - newyorkupstate.com
- Observations: After blowout loss to Colts, it’s time to really worry about Bills’ outlook | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- How the Bills’ run defense unraveled against the Colts: 7 observations from Sunday’s blowout loss – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Bills aren’t worried about blowout loss to the Colts. Shouldn’t they be? - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buffalo Bills may be frauds after blowout loss to Colts (Encouraged/worried) - newyorkupstate.com
- Top 3 things we learned from Bills vs. Colts | Week 11 - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL Week 11 takeaways: Bills in big trouble, Vikings look dangerous, Chiefs D is for real – The Athletic (Subscription required).
Odds and ends
With three more games upcoming against playoff contenders, we discuss whether the Bills can pick themselves up off the mat following this deflating setback vs. the Colts. Buffalo’s players and coaches say they know what needs to be done to get back on track, beginning with a showdown with the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night.
- Bills have little room left for error after disappointing loss to Colts - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Confident left tackle Dion Dawkins says Bills won’t let ugly loss ‘poison’ season | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills quickly shift focus to Thursday’s game after tough loss to Indianapolis - BuffaloBills.com
- BULLDOG: Favorites No More - WGR 550
- Simon: Tide is turning in AFC East - WGR 550
Loading comments...