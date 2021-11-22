One-Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills get bullied by Indianapolis Colts

The Buffalo Bills completed their tour of the AFC South on Sunday and following an afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts they walk away bruised, busted, and 1-3 against the division. It was the third disappointing loss in five games for the Bills and one that’s left some Bills fans with a very sour taste in their mouth.

The Bills came into the game on Sunday knowing they needed to stop Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. It would be hard not to focus on him, coming into Sunday he had scored a rushing touchdown in seven straight games. So to stop him the Bills loaded the box up to take down the now aspiring MVP candidate. According to Colts writer JJ Stankevitz and Pro Football Focus, the Bills put eight-plus players in the box on 11 non-goal-to-go plays and that did...next to nothing. Taylor rushed for 54 yards on those plays—4.9 yards per carry. His yards per carry over the whole season is 5.8, so it limited him a bit, I guess, but even when the Bills threw everything they had at him, Taylor and the Colts’ offense had an answer.