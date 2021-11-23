Buffalo Bills injuries: Tremaine Edmunds practicing in full, Cole Beasley limited

There aren’t a lot of positive takeaways from the Buffalo Bills getting smacked around by the Indianapolis Colts, but one bright spot was the lack of new injuries to the roster. Buffalo released an injury report for a walk-through practice on Monday evening, with the team set to play against New Orleans on Thursday. Only two players were listed on the report: Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) and Cole Beasley (ribs).

Edmunds, who missed Sunday’s game, was considered a full participant on Monday, an upgrade over his last practice on Friday. That’s a strong sign that he’ll be playing on Thanksgiving, and hopefully full-go. While the Bills really could have used him over the weekend, a decent consolation prize would be shutting down the Saints in a few days.

Beasley has been a mainstay on the injury list for a few weeks, but it’s possible his (likely broken) ribs may be starting to mend. Typically, Beasley’s been starting the practice week as a non-participant, but the Bills listed him as limited on Monday.

Aside from Edmunds and Beasley, there are three other players to track who aren’t on the weekly injury report. First is Jon Feliciano, currently on Injured Reserve but eligible to be activated if the Bills think he’s healed. Head coach Sean McDermott was non-committal on Feliciano, saying they’d “wait and see” if he was ready to play yet.

Then there are Star Lotulelei and Spencer Brown, both on the COVID-19 reserve list. McDermott wouldn’t speak about either player, chalking it up to privileged health information, but it’s apparent that neither player is vaccinated. For Brown, that means he already won’t play against the Saints, needing a minimum of ten days to return to action. Lotulelei, who missed two games already, is technically eligible to return if he’s asymptomatic and otherwise healthy again, but there aren’t any signs there.

Meanwhile, the Saints are dealing with numerous injuries to their starters. Trevor Siemian is their new QB, with Jameis Winston out for the year. And on Monday’s report, four starters didn’t practice: Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Davenport, and Adam Trautman.