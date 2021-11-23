Saints injuries piling up before game against Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving

The Buffalo Bills are in a tough spot with their injury and COVID-19 lists, as three starters are still sidelined. The New Orleans Saints might be giving the Bills a run for their money.

Buffalo is missing 1-tech DT Star Lotulelei (COVID-19 list but eligible to return when he tests negative), right tackle Spencer Brown (COVID-19 list and out for Thursday if unvaccinated), and left guard Jon Feliciano (injured reserve but eligible to return).

The Saints were in even more dire straits in practice this week. They are missing three important starters and their backup at one of the positions. RB Alvin Kamara and his backup Mark Ingram didn’t practice Tuesday, along with RT Ryan Ramczyk and DE Marcus Davenport.

Buffalo’s defense was roasted by the Indianapolis Colts rushing attack this past Sunday with Lotulelei out of commission. If the Saints are undermanned at right tackle and running back, it could help the Bills get back on track.

The Bills got WR Cole Beasley and LB Tremaine Edmunds back to a full practice today, as well. So it looks like Buffalo is getting healthier at the right time.