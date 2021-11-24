Buffalo Bills Links, 11/24: Previewing Thanksgiving vs. the Saints

Coming off a deflating home loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Buffalo Bills (6-4) desperately need a win when they travel to New Orleans to play the equally desperate Saints (5-5) at 8:20 p.m. EST on Thanksgiving night.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by previewing the matchup between two teams in desperate need of a primetime win.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Saints injuries piling up before game against Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills announce Marquez Stevenson’s return to practice from injured reserve - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills injuries: Tremaine Edmunds practicing in full, Cole Beasley limited - Buffalo Rumblings
- Penalty recap: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Revisiting five Buffalo Bills to watch against the Indianapolis Colts - Buffalo Rumblings
- Revisiting five Indianapolis Colts to watch at the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- One-Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills get bullied by Indianapolis Colts - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills have pattern of bad midseason losses under Sean McDermott - Buffalo Rumblings
- Snap count notes: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts: Rookie review - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Panthers game will be played on Sunday, December 19th - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Mailbag Q&A: Interior OL options, Epenesa, more from Titans loss - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Previewing Week 12 vs. the Saints
We discuss why the Bills’ defense needs to carry the team to victory Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, break down the key matchups to watch as Buffalo takes on a banged-up Saints squad, and hear from All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen, All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer, and head coach Sean McDermott on the Bills’ mindset heading into the Saints game. We also share how fans can watch the Bills/Saints game and offer up expert predictions as Buffalo looks to get back in the win column.
- Mark Gaughan: Defense needs to be Bills’ firewall in New Orleans | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- 10 Buffalo Bills thoughts ahead of Thanksgiving Day crossroads game vs. Saints - newyorkupstate.com
- Keys to the game and Sal’s prediction for Bills vs. Saints - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints: What coaches, players are saying - Democrat & Chronicle
- 6 things we learned from the players ahead of Bills vs. Saints on Thanksgiving - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills at Saints spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Thanksgiving game – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving Day: Time, TV channel, free live stream info - newyorkupstate.com
Good news on Tremaine Edmunds’ injury status
One silver lining for the Bills heading into the clash in the Superdome? Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was a full practice participant Tuesday while wide receiver Cole Beasley was on the field in a limited capacity.
- Bills’ injury updates: Tremaine Edmunds, Cole Beasley practice | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- First injury reports for Bills, Saints - WGR 550
Bills plummet in power rankings
How far did the Bills fall following an embarrassing home loss to the Indianapolis Colts?
- Buffalo Bills looking like ‘big disappointment’ following loss to Colts (Post-Week 11 power rankings) - newyorkupstate.com
- NFL Power Rankings Week 12: 1-32 poll, plus each team’s most memorable Thanksgiving game - ESPN.com
- NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Rob Gronkowski and other ‘side dishes’ who stand out for every team – The Athletic (Subscription required).
Bills vs. Panthers won’t be flexed in Week 15
After a cold spell from both teams, the NFL decides to set Buffalo’s Week 15 home game vs. Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers for a 1 p.m. EST kickoff on Sunday, Dec. 19.
- Bills vs. Carolina Panthers set for Sunday, Dec. 19 | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- NFL sets date and time for Bills vs. Panthers | Week 15 - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
We share why Bills fans should still believe in this team despite dropping two of their last three games, relive Buffalo’s previous Thanksgiving Day games, examine why running back Matt Breida could be just what the Bills need to jump-start the ground game, hear how guard Jon Feliciano is giving back this Thanksgiving, and much more!
- Panic time for the Bills? Nope! Here’s why you (probably) should still believe. Week 11 NFL reality check – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Here’s a look back at the previous nine Bills Thanksgiving Day games - Democrat & Chronicle
- 'They got a little spice': Running back Matt Breida's speed makes him dangerous | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Jim Kubiak: More Bills' running game sputters, more Josh Allen will try to do too much | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- How the Colts used a Bills strength against them to run wild: All-22 review – The Athletic
- Bills guard Jon Feliciano gives back for Thanksgiving while still on injured reserve | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Proposed Bills stadium footprint in Buffalo would displace 3,000 residents, plus businesses, schools and more – The Athletic
- Marquez Stevenson practices; opens 21-day activation window - WGR 550
Loading comments...