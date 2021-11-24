Buffalo Bills Links, 11/24: Previewing Thanksgiving vs. the Saints

Coming off a deflating home loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Buffalo Bills (6-4) desperately need a win when they travel to New Orleans to play the equally desperate Saints (5-5) at 8:20 p.m. EST on Thanksgiving night.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by previewing the matchup between two teams in desperate need of a primetime win.

We discuss why the Bills’ defense needs to carry the team to victory Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, break down the key matchups to watch as Buffalo takes on a banged-up Saints squad, and hear from All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen, All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer, and head coach Sean McDermott on the Bills’ mindset heading into the Saints game. We also share how fans can watch the Bills/Saints game and offer up expert predictions as Buffalo looks to get back in the win column.

One silver lining for the Bills heading into the clash in the Superdome? Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was a full practice participant Tuesday while wide receiver Cole Beasley was on the field in a limited capacity.

How far did the Bills fall following an embarrassing home loss to the Indianapolis Colts?

After a cold spell from both teams, the NFL decides to set Buffalo’s Week 15 home game vs. Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers for a 1 p.m. EST kickoff on Sunday, Dec. 19.

We share why Bills fans should still believe in this team despite dropping two of their last three games, relive Buffalo’s previous Thanksgiving Day games, examine why running back Matt Breida could be just what the Bills need to jump-start the ground game, hear how guard Jon Feliciano is giving back this Thanksgiving, and much more!