Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Down but not out

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Indianapolis Colts in a dud of a game, but Pat, Jon, & Brando put their relentless optimism to good use and are here to assure you that the Super Bowl is not won and lost in November.

The guys take a look at some of the reasons the Bills had a tough go of it on Sunday and look ahead to Thursday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Plus, a Buffalo Sabres Update and our controversial Thanksgiving food and holiday beverage takes.

