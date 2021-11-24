All our coverage: Bills vs Saints a Thanksgiving dessert for NFL fans

The Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints will square off this Thanksgiving in the nightcap to a full slate of three nationally televised games. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses and both are banged up, so it might not be the best matchup we’ve ever seen in a prime-time slot.

The Saints lost QB Jameis Winston to a knee injury earlier this season, so Trevor Siemian took over the position. New Orleans also extended Taysom Hill to a large contract earlier this week, and it’s likely he gets at least some play at QB. Their right tackle and both of their top running backs have been sitting out practice this week and it’s 50/50 their left tackle will play, so the offense of New Orleans may be in for a very rude awakening against a Bills’ defense that’s feasted on backup quarterbacks this year.

Just as the Saints are dinged up, the Bills are getting healthier. Guard Jon Feliciano is eligible to return from injured reserve and WR Cole Beasley and LB Tremaine Edmunds practiced in full this week. DT Star Lotulelei could be back from the COVID-19 list in time for the game, as well.

The Bills fell out of first place in the AFC East with a loss last week but can reclaim the top spot with a win on Thursday night. It could be a brief stay, though. If New England wins on Sunday, they’ll be back on top.

Despite their most recent string of so-so performances, the Bills are favored by 4.5 points in this game despite it being in the Big Easy.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

