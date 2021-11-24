Hump Day Hotline live 9 PM ET | Put Up or Shut Up

You can say “this isn’t who we are” but there’s a point where the sample size will and the results will begin to paint an accurate picture. Right now, that picture isn't great. Like Coach McDermott says, “You’re only as good as your last game.”

On Thanksgiving Day the Buffalo Bills will look to change the narrative back to one of Championships and MVPs as they face a very depleted New Orleans Saints team in primetime.

Join Joe and JSpencetheKing as they finish up Indianapolis Colts week and press into our Thanksgiving Game against the Saints tomorrow night on Thursday Night Football.

