Pre-Thanksgiving injury report: Buffalo Bills healthy, New Orleans Saints under duress

It’s been a bumpy road for the Buffalo Bills of late, but there’s some good news ahead of their showdown with New Orleans: their injury situation is much, much better than the Saints’. In Buffalo’s final injury report of the shortened week, only two players were listed, Cole Beasley and Tremaine Edmunds, and both players are certain to be available for this game.

Edmunds (hamstring) practiced fully the whole week long, a sign that he’s full-go for this one, and Beasley (ribs) actually had a full practice on Wednesday, a sign that he might be turning the corner on his lingering injury. It seems like both Star Lotulelei and Spencer Brown, on the COVID reserve list, won’t play in this game, but there’s a ten day break before the next one - hopefully enough time for them to re-join the roster.

The Saints are decimated with injuries right now. Starters Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Davenport, and Tanoh Kpassagnon won’t play. Backup running back Mark Ingram (knee) and starting left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) are questionable, having limited practices this week. The team just added starting tight end Adam Trautman and backup tackle Landon Young to injured reserve, where they join a host of others: Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, Andrus Peat, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, to name a few.

The Bills need to find some strength and rebound after being crushed by Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts a few days ago. The weakened Saints roster might be the perfect remedy.