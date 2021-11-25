The Speed Option: the Buffalo Bills head to New Orleans for Thanksgiving

For the second time in three years, the Buffalo Bills will play on Thanksgiving. This year they’re in the Big Easy to face the New Orleans Saints. Get caught up on the Saints with our video and article while your turkey cooks.

2021 Season Summary

After the departure of Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints entered the season leaning on Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback. Unfortunately for the Saints, Winston suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8 and now have Trevor Siemian as their leader. The Saints are 5-5 on the season and are currently second place in the NFC South and, just like the Bills, hold the last Wild Card spot.

Head Coach

Sean Payton is in his 15th season as the head coach for the New Orleans Saints. He is 148-86 for a 0.632 winning percentage on his career.

Offensive Coordinator

Pete Carmichael has been Payton’s OC for the past 13 seasons. His offense is ranked 19th in points per game and 24th in yards per game.

Defensive Coordinator

Unlike Payton and Carmichael, Dennis Allen has not been with the Saints for more than a decade. Allen has only been the DC in New Orleans for seven seasons. His defense is ranked 10th in points per game against and yards per game against.

QB: Trevor Siemian ^

RB: Alvin Kamara

FB: Alex Armah ^

WR: Marquez Callaway

WR: Tre’Quan Smith

TE: Adam Trautman

LT: Terron Armstead

LG: James Hurst

C: Erik McCoy

RG: Cesar Ruiz

RT: Ryan Ramczyk

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Defensive Starters

RDE: Marcus Davenport

DT: Shy Tuttle

DT: David Onyemata

LDE: Cameron Jordan

WILL: Kwon Alexander

MLB: Demario Davis

SAM: Kaden Elliss

LCB: Paulson Adebo *

SS: Malcom Jenkins

FS: Marcus WIlliams

RCB: Marshon Lattimore

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie