Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Week 12 Game Picks and Brando’s Bets

By Jonathan Korzelius
In this special Wednesday edition of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Pat, Jon, and Brando preview and make their picks for six notable Week 12 NFL matchups, including the Buffalo Bills’ Thanksgiving game against the New Orleans Saints.

Also, Brando desperately tries to land a parlay to keep Brando’s Bets afloat after falling to .500 on the year. Pat includes a drought salute for a player you’ll never guess.

Game Pick Standings:

  • Brando: (38-22)
  • Jon: (30-30)
  • Pat: (27-33)

