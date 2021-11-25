Following loss to Colts, Bills’ fan confidence is lowest it’s been since 2019

Buffalo Bills fans in our SB Nation Reacts polling have been fairly even-keeled over th course of the last two seasons. Sure, there have been blips here or there, but not with large portions of the fan base. This week, though, Buffalo Bills fan confidence has cratered.

This week, after an embarrassing loss to the Indianapolis Colts piled onto recent losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, just 53% of Bills fans think the team is headed in the right direction.

The low number makes sense. The Bills don’t have a strong win since October 10th and fell out of first place in the AFC East with their latest loss. Plus, they were exposed as a weak team by the Colts, which could indicate future problems.

Bills fans haven’t been this down on their team since November of 2019. Fan confidence bottomed out at 37% when Buffalo lost to the Cleveland Browns two weeks after being blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles. Essentially, one bad loss isn’t enough time to panic but string them together and Bills fans get scared.

At the bottom of this week’s pack are the Seattle Seahawks at 4% of fans confident in the direction of the team followed by 5% of Las Vegas Raiders fans. They’re the only team in single digits.

At the top are the teams with 100% fan confidence: the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.