Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints are due to kick off shortly. Hopefully, you were able to catch a quick power nap at some point to work off the turkey (because I’m sure that’s really the only thing you’ve ingested today that might make you sleepy) and you’re ready to hunker down for a long evening of Buffalo Bills football.

We’re thankful for this short week, as it would have been torture to wait an extra three or four days to watch another game after Sunday’s debacle against the Indianapolis Colts. We’re thankful that the Bills appear to be pretty healthy coming into this one, as Tremaine Edmunds is going to play tonight. That’s counter to the Saints, who ruled out Alvin Kamara, Marcus Davenport, Ryan Ramczyk, and Tanoh Kpassagnon on Wednesday.

Personally, I’m thankful for my awesome wife, who is due to give birth today to our third child (and first daughter!). She’s a trooper—I won’t say “saint” given today’s opponent—and she’s also cool enough that not only did she pack a Thanksgiving-themed onesie for the hospital, but she also packed a Bills one, since baby girl might be watching her first Bills game on her first day on the outside. Whether she makes her debut today or not, we’re ready for all possible outcomes!

