Bills vs Saints: Mark Ingram out in addition to Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints’ injury situation has reached nutso levels. With a bunch of starters out, they’re going to give running back reps to a wide receiver on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.

We have known since yesterday that Alvin Kamara was going to be inactive with his injury, but his backup, Mark Ingram, was listed as questionable. On FOX’s pregame show just this afternoon, Insider Jay Glazer said Ingram won’t be able to go. The Saints will use a hodgepodge at running back including receiver Ty Montgomery, who has a history of playing the hybrid role.

The Saints are also without starting quarterback Jameis Winston (on IR) and All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. Left tackle Landon Young is on IR and the other LT Terron Armstead is questionable. Tight end Adam Trautman is out, as well. That’s a lot of hits on offense.

On defense, starting DE Marcus Davenport is out as is backup Tanoh Kpassagnon.

The news has prompted a shift of more than two points in the betting line since Sunday.

The Bills’ defense needs a get-right game after being trampled by the Indianapolis Colts four days ago. The injuries should help.