Buffalo Bills activate wide receiver Marquez Stevenson from IR; elevate two defensive tackles

The Buffalo Bills made three roster moves ahead of tonight’s game with the New Orleans Saints, elevating two defensive tackles from the practice squad and activating wide receiver Marquez Stevenson from injured reserve. The defensive tackles elevated for tonight’s game are Eli Ankou and Brandin Bryant.

Stevenson, a rookie the Bills drafted in the sixth round of April’s NFL Draft, made a name for himself as a return man at the University of Houston. He returned 34 kickoffs in college, returning three of them for touchdowns. He was a solid receiver, as well, as he ended his collegiate career with 22 touchdown catches—good for sixth in school history.

During the preseason, Stevenson caught six passes for 68 yards in three games. He also returned five kickoffs for 125 yards. He returned three punts for 104 yards and one touchdown—a 79-yard score in Buffalo’s win over the Chicago Bears. Stevenson has been recovering from a foot injury, which was why he was placed on injured reserve to begin the season.

Ankou and Bryant have been on Buffalo’s practice squad for the duration of the season. Neither player has appeared in a game yet this season.