Report: running back Zack Moss to be healthy scratch tonight

According to a report from NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss will be a healthy scratch for tonight's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Moss, who leads the Bills in rushing touchdowns this year with four, has seen dwindling snap numbers over the last two weeks, with Buffalo using speedy veteran Matt Breida as a complement to starter Devin Singletary. If Pelissero’s source is accurate, then the Bills are going to make good on head coach Sean McDermott’s claim from earlier this week that Breida is deserving of more touches on offense.

The Bills activated wide receiver Marquez Stevenson from injured reserve this afternoon, so it’s possible that the straight swap in terms of roster space could be Stevenson for Moss. Stevenson gives the Bills a speed element that Moss does not, and he also gives the team a kick-return option aside from Isaiah McKenzie, who lost a costly fumble that turned a 17-7 deficit into a 24-7 hole heading into the second half on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

This would be the second time this year that Moss is scratched if he indeed is inactive, as the Bills left Moss inactive for their opening-week loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.