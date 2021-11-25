Buffalo Bills Week 12 inactives at New Orleans Saints

The Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints are set to kick off in right around 90 minutes, meaning that the inactive list for each team dropped moments ago. For New Orleans, many of the players on this list were known yesterday, as the Saints ruled out four players in advance of tonight’s contest.

The Bills, however, were looking like a pretty healthy group coming into tonight. With Spencer Brown and Star Lotulelei on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, those two don’t count against the active roster right now. Buffalo activated wide receiver Marquez Stevenson in advance of tonight’s game, and they also elevated defensive tackles Eli Ankou and Brandin Bryant from the practice squad.

Who’s up and who’s down for tonight? Here is the whole list of healthy scratches for Buffalo.

RB Zack Moss

Head coach Sean McDermott agreed that veteran Matt Breida deserves more touches given his recent success, and by deactivating Moss tonight, it clears the way for Breida to see more offensive snaps. He’ll work in tandem with Devin Singletary against a New Orleans run defense allowing just 3.4 yards per carry this season. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Moss would be a healthy scratch earlier this evening.

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Well then. Buffalo’s primary return man is a healthy scratch just four days after a disastrous fumble turned a 17-7 deficit into a 24-7 hole. Marquez Stevenson will be the primary return man instead.

OT Bobby Hart

Even with Spencer Brown and Jon Feliciano on the shelf, the Bills will go with eight offensive linemen on game day, leaving Tommy Doyle, Ryan Bates, and Jamil Douglas as the presumptive reserve offensive linemen.

DL Boogie Basham

The Bills elevated two practice-squad defensive linemen, and they’ll both be active tonight over players who are on the 53-man roster.

DT Vernon Butler

After that abysmal excuse for an effort he put forth on Sunday, this should come as no surprise. Both Eli Ankou and Brandin Bryant are active tonight.

S Damar Hamlin

The rookie is a healthy scratch for the first time this year. He’s been appearing primarily on special teams.

CB Cam Lewis

The slot corner has been a healthy scratch since he was signed from the team’s practice squad, as Taron Johnson and Siran Neal remain healthy enough to play.

Here are the inactives for the Saints. Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Davenport, and Tanoh Kpassagnon were all ruled out yesterday. Mark Ingram was ruled out today. The whole list can be found here.