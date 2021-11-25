Dawson Knox sets Bills single-season record for tight end touchdowns

The Buffalo Bills have had a multitude of adequate tight ends over the years, but never a real game-breaker. Perhaps third-year man Dawson Knox could fit the moniker, and he’s putting his name in the team’s record books.

In the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints, Knox caught his sixth touchdown of the season. That matched the single-season high for a Bills’ tight end. He tied Scott Chandler (2012), Pete Metzelaars (1992), and Jay Riemersma (1998). In the third quarter, his next touchdown catch put him on top of the mountain.

His first TD was also his 29th reception of the season, setting a career high. The single-season record for Bills tight end catches is 68 (Metzelaars in 1993). Knox also set a career high with 390 yards and counting. Paul Costa had 726 yards in 1967 to set the single-season yardage record for Bills’ tight ends.

Knox’s numbers could be even better this year. He missed 2.5 games with a broken hand and Buffalo’s offense suffered. He did manage to throw a two-point conversion after breaking the hand, though.