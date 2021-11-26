Buffalo Bills Links, 11/26: Recapping win over Saints

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) bounced back from a demoralizing loss by dominating the New Orleans Saints (5-6) in a prime-time Thanksgiving clash in New Orleans.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by recapping the victory, which saw Josh Allen throw for four touchdown passes, Dawson Knox and Ed Oliver deliver more outstanding performances, and Buffalo’s defense hold the Saints in check until the game was totally out of hand.

Tight end Dawson Knox continued his assault on Buffalo’s single-season record books for tight ends, while Ed Oliver and Buffalo’s run defense held the Saints to only 1.8 yards per rush, the lowest total by a Bills opponent this year. We recap the victory, which was not without its flaws as Josh Allen threw a pair of interceptions, the offensive line continued to struggle with penalties and protection, and Buffalo saw its All Pro cornerback, Tre’Davious White, leave with a potentially serious knee injury.

Buffalo’s stout run defense and special teams units earned outstanding marks after the dominant win over the Saints. Plus, how large does Tre’Davious White’s injury loom, Devin Singletary appears to have taken over the lead backfield duties in the second half, rookie Marquez Stevenson seemed more comfortable handling the return duties, and more.

Find out where the Bills find themselves in the AFC playoff picture after the win over New Orleans, Josh Allen continues to join elite company among Buffalo’s quarterbacks, Sean McDermott is upset over a no-call on his star quarterback,