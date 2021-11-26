Buffalo Bills Links, 11/26: Recapping win over Saints

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) bounced back from a demoralizing loss by dominating the New Orleans Saints (5-6) in a prime-time Thanksgiving clash in New Orleans.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by recapping the victory, which saw Josh Allen throw for four touchdown passes, Dawson Knox and Ed Oliver deliver more outstanding performances, and Buffalo’s defense hold the Saints in check until the game was totally out of hand.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Recapping the rout of the Saints
Tight end Dawson Knox continued his assault on Buffalo’s single-season record books for tight ends, while Ed Oliver and Buffalo’s run defense held the Saints to only 1.8 yards per rush, the lowest total by a Bills opponent this year. We recap the victory, which was not without its flaws as Josh Allen threw a pair of interceptions, the offensive line continued to struggle with penalties and protection, and Buffalo saw its All Pro cornerback, Tre’Davious White, leave with a potentially serious knee injury.
- Bills feast in win over Saints on Thanksgiving - WGR 550
- Bills’ defense dominates in lopsided bounce back win over Saints - Democrat & Chronicle
- Plays that shaped the game: Misdirection helps Bills burn veteran Saints secondary | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Top 3 things we learned from Bills at Saints | Thanksgiving night - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills defense back to the physicality they expect in routing of Saints | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Graham: Bills bounce back again, but they must stop needing to do so – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White leaves game with knee injury - Democrat & Chronicle
- Tre’Davious White leaves Buffalo Bills’ win over New Orleans Saints with knee injury - ESPN.com
- Bills’ Tre’Davious White leaves game with knee injury | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills’ Tre’Davious White leaves Thanksgiving game vs. Saints with knee injury (Video) - newyorkupstate.com
- Jason Wolf: Bills’ Dawson Knox shines as miscues abound in lopsided victory vs. Saints | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Dawson Knox sets Buffalo Bills single-season franchise record vs. Saints - newyorkupstate.com
- Sweet taste of Bills’ victory seemingly includes turkey legs that were ‘a little dry’ | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Report card, observations, reactions to Week 10 win
Buffalo’s stout run defense and special teams units earned outstanding marks after the dominant win over the Saints. Plus, how large does Tre’Davious White’s injury loom, Devin Singletary appears to have taken over the lead backfield duties in the second half, rookie Marquez Stevenson seemed more comfortable handling the return duties, and more.
- Report Card: Special teams, defense earn ‘A’ grades for Bills after blowout win | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Bills at Saints - WGR 550
- Bills report card: Buffalo feasts on New Orleans in Thanksgiving blowout - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buffalo Bills run defense earns A+ in dominant win over Saints (Week 12 report card) - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills get necessary, but potentially costly, win to keep pace in AFC - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Observations: Tre’Davious White’s injury looms large after Bills’ big win | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Josh Allen’s up-and-down day, Tre’Davious White’s injury, Ed Oliver’s splash: 7 observations from Bills’ win – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Bills win big over Saints: Ed Oliver feasts on Thanksgiving; Dawson Knox is TD machine (7 observations) - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills march over Saints in blowout win on Thanksgiving (Encouraged/worried) - newyorkupstate.com
Odds and ends
Find out where the Bills find themselves in the AFC playoff picture after the win over New Orleans, Josh Allen continues to join elite company among Buffalo’s quarterbacks, Sean McDermott is upset over a no-call on his star quarterback,
- NFL playoff picture 2021 - Standings, bracket after Thanksgiving games, plus Week 12 outlook - ESPN.com
- Josh Allen continues to reach rare milestones in his pursuit of perfection - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills coach: Penalty should have been called for Saints' low hit on Josh Allen | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills’ Sean McDermott ‘frustrated’ with officials for not protecting Josh Allen - newyorkupstate.com
