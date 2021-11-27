 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Circling the Wagons: Bills march over Saints 31-6

Let’s recap this big win in the Bayou!

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ win over the New Orleans Saints 31-6 to get to 7-4 on the season. We discuss the offense and defense bouncing back in a much-needed way, Josh Allen coming back to life, Dawson Knox having one of the best seasons for a tight end in Bills’ history, Ed Oliver’s continued emergence, Mario Addison having a great game, Matt Breida’s involvement, Tre’Davious White’s injury, we hope everyone had a safe and happy Thanksgiving, and much more!

We announce the winner this week’s giveaway, and we discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame (and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers). Listen now and Go Bills!

