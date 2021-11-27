Buffalo Bills Links, 11/27: Tre White out for the season

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) may have routed the New Orleans Saints (5-6) on Thanksgiving, but the victory came at a cost as Buffalo’s All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White will be sidelined the rest of the year with an ACL tear in his left knee.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the impact of White’s season-ending injury, and speculating on how the Bills will attempt to replace White on the field.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

CB Tre’Davious White tears his ACL

Tre’Davious White has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, which will force him to sit out for the rest of the 2021 season. We assess the impact of the injury on Buffalo’s stout defense, then get to know the internal candidates to replace White on the field: Dane Jackson and Cam Lewis.

Grading the Bills’ win over New Orleans

Buffalo defensive tackle Ed Oliver continued to produce for Buffalo’s front four, while tight end Dawson Knox rewrites Buffalo’s single-season record book for tight end productivity. What else did we learn about the Bills following their 31-6 win over New Orleans? Plus, reviewing how #BillsMafia took over the Superdome for the Thanksgiving game, looking ahead to Buffalo’s difficult upcoming schedule, and more!