AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills hold Wild Card spot following Week 13

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) won on Thursday to kick off the week for them around the AFC Playoff Picture. A bunch of big games resulted in Buffalo staying put in the standings, but improving their position nonetheless.

The big game this week featured the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans for the top spot in the conference. The Patriots won, and both teams sit 8-4.

The Las Vegas Raiders won on Thursday afternoon before the Bills played, allowing them to keep up in the Wild Card race at 6-5. The Cincinnati Bengals also prevailed to move to 7-4. The Denver Broncos showed signs of like to move to 6-5. Way back, the Miami Dolphins won to bring their record to 5-7, or as I like to say, 5-5 in games not against the Bills.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) lost to Cincy and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) fell to the Buccaneers. The Las Vegas Chargers lost to the Broncos.

Out of the playoff race, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) and the Houston Texans (2-9) both lost but the New York Jets won.

The Baltimore Ravens play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football.

Here are where the playoff picture stands right now. Note: It’s listed in playoff order so the top four seeds are division winners.

Baltimore Ravens (7-3) New England Patriots (8-4, win over TEN) Tennessee Titans (8-4, loss to NE) Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) Cincinnati Bengals (7-4, 5-2 AFC) Buffalo Bills (7-4, 5-4 AFC) Los Angeles Chargers (6-5, 2-1 AFC West, win over CLE) Las Vegas Raiders (6-5, 1-2 AFC West, win over DEN, 4-3 AFC) Cleveland Browns (6-5, 3-4 AFC, win over DEN) Denver Broncos (6-5, 1-1 AFC West, loss to LVR, loss to CLE) Indianapolis Colts (6-6) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) Miami Dolphins (5-7) NY Jets (3-8) Houston Texans (2-9, win over JAX) Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9, loss to HOU)

With two outcomes tonight, we can look at both scenarios.

If the Ravens win

Baltimore Ravens (8-3) New England Patriots (8-4, win over TEN) Tennessee Titans (8-4, loss to NE) Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) Cincinnati Bengals (7-4, 5-2 AFC) Buffalo Bills (7-4, 5-4 AFC) Los Angeles Chargers (6-5, 2-1 AFC West, win over CLE) Las Vegas Raiders (6-5, 1-2 AFC West, win over DEN, 4-3 AFC) Denver Broncos (6-5, 1-1 AFC West, loss to LVR, loss to CLE) Cleveland Browns (6-6, win over IND) Indianapolis Colts (6-6, loss to CLE) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) Miami Dolphins (5-7) NY Jets (3-8) Houston Texans (2-9, win over JAX) Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9, loss to HOU)

If the Browns win