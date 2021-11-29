One Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills stuff the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night

A week after Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts feasted on the Buffalo Bills’ run defense, the Bills turned around and stuffed the New Orleans Saints’ rushing attack. The Thanksgiving performance did come against a Saints offense that was operating without a lot of their starters, including their top two running backs, but it was still an impressive outing.

Last week, the Colts and Taylor ran all over the Bills for 264 yards on 46 attempts, which is 5.74 yards per attempt. One week later, the Bills held the Saints to just 44 yards on 25 attempts—an average of 1.76 yards per attempt. It is the lowest yards per rushing attempt from a Bills opponent this season, the lowest of head coach Sean McDermott’s tenure, and the lowest since a 2014 win over the Houston Texans. It is also only the fifth time this season that any team has been held to under two yards per rushing attempt.

While it did come against a very injured team with limited passing threats, it’s still promising to see the defense rebound and have the best rush defense performance since Saint Doug was running the team.