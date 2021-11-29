Buffalo Bills Links, 11/29: Where the Bills sit in a crowded AFC

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) were idle on Sunday following the team’s 31-6 triumph over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night. Despite not playing, the Bills saw their positioning in a crowded AFC playoff field improve thanks to the results of Sunday’s games.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining where the Bills sit in the AFC playoff standings heading into a huge showdown with the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills sit sixth in AFC playoff picture
Thanks to losses from the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills were able to improve one spot in the conference standings, going from seventh-place to sixth-place after the Week 12 AFC action.
- NFL playoff picture 2021 - Week 12 standings, bracket, scenarios and outlook for the postseason - ESPN.com
- NFL Week 12 takeaways - What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks - ESPN.com
Matt Breida providing boost for running game
Matt Breida was a healthy scratch for more than half of this season, but when his number was called against the New Orleans Saints, Breida responded, providing a spark to a sagging running attack. Plus, learn how Breida and Buffalo’s run game set the stage for Josh Allen and the Bills offense to enjoy a balanced and efficient performance vs. the Saints.
- Matt Breida has given stagnant Bills running game a boost - Democrat & Chronicle
- Jim Kubiak: How Bills’ run game helped Allen, plus breaking down crazy whip route to Diggs | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
How Dawson Knox, Bills Mafia are giving back
When the news came that All Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White would miss the rest of the season, Bills Mafia responded by donating $27 (White’s jersey number) to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. Plus, learn how tight end Dawson Knox is giving back and helping kids and families in Western New York who are facing pediatric cancer.
- Bills Mafia donating to Food Bank of NWLA following White’s season-ending injury - WKBW
- ‘Dawson’s the guy’: How Bills tight end Dawson Knox finds purpose through helping kids | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Odds and ends
We get the latest on Buffalo’s new stadium talks, speculate on what kind of numbers Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly would put up in today’s pass-happy NFL, discuss the five biggest challenges facing the Bills in returning to the AFC championship game, break down Buffalo’s win over New Orleans, hear how defensive tackle Harrison Phillips enjoyed his best game of the year despite having a torn knee ligament, and more.
- With time ticking on Bills stadium talks, what leverage does each side have? | Local News | buffalonews.com
- Bills Mailbag: What would Jim Kelly's numbers look like in today's pass-happy NFL? | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Beat the Patriots and protect Josh Allen: 5 things the Bills must do to challenge for the AFC title – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Greg Cosell: In-depth analysis of the Bills 31-6 win vs. Saints - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills' Harrison Phillips says he'll 'work through' playing with torn knee ligament | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Schopp: What betting lines tell us - WGR 550
