Betting odds: Buffalo Bills open as home favorites over New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) and New England (8-4) are evenly matched in the eyes of oddsmakers. That’s why the Bills are the favorites heading into their Week 14 Monday Night Football clash, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Home teams usually receive a three-point bump, and the Bills are three-point favorites on the early betting line.

The over/under is set at 45 points, which means oddsmakers think Buffalo will win 24-21. That’s the same score by which the Bills defeated the Patriots last year in their first meeting. Buffalo won 38-9 in the second meeting.

The Bills have covered the spread in every one of their wins this season.

Buffalo has been favored in every game of 2021 except their Week 5 game at the Kansas City Chiefs. They are likely to be underdogs next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A win this Monday against the Patriots and next week against the Bucs could make the Bills road favorites in New England on December 26th. Otherwise, the Bills probably will not be underdogs again this season.

