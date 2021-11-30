2022 NFL Draft: College football recap, Week 13

It was sweet, sweet vindication for James Joseph Harbaugh and his Michigan team during the regular-season finale of college football, in being able to finally slay the Ohio State Buckeyes and knock them out of both Big Ten and College Football Playoff consideration. Meanwhile, Oklahoma—showing signs of vulnerability all season long, and losing to Baylor—was put out of their misery by OSU in their close Bedlam game that came down to the wire, thanks to a muffed punt by OU. Below are the prospects who stood out during Week 13 of college football.

WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

A herculean effort from Wilson to drag his team back from the brink, the probable first-round pick was perhaps the main reason why his team was even in contention to win their game against Michigan in the fourth quarter. Leading his team in receiving, it was how crucial, physically dominant and varied his catches were that impressed. What you want in a number-one receiver in the NFL is to be clutch when your team’s back is against the wall, and Wilson’s last few catches proved that he has that capability.

LB Tatum Bethune (UCF)

A solid fit as a new-age off-the-ball linebacker, the junior is only 6’1” but manages to be a tackling machine. He certainly proved that in the season finale against South Florida, where Bethune registered 11 total tackles, half a sack, a pass breakup, and two tackles for a loss. His best play though came in the final seconds of the game, where his outside rush was so wide, it forced the USF quarterback to turn back inside, resulting in a sack and the end of regulation. That’s the type of smart play you want to see from your linebackers.

RB Raheem Blackshear (Virginia Tech)

The junior rusher only touched the ball 18 times in their game against Virginia, but managed to do the most with those in rushing for a career-high 169 yards, including a career-long 50-yard rush and an 18-yard touchdown run. On the 50-yard run, he managed to make one nasty quick cut before bursting through the line of scrimmage and ran all the way down to the 10-yard line. Although not considered to be a top running back prospect this year, performances like this put him squarely in the middle rounds conversation.

EDGE David Ojabo (Michigan)

While all the press was on Aidan Hutchinson’s day (and rightly so), Ojabo had a solid day against the Ohio State tackles as well. With a sack, a tackle for a loss and another quarterback hurry, he kept the pressure on CJ Stroud all game, while proving he’s not just a physical specimen by beating a pair of very good offensive tackles. This season, the draft-eligible sophomore proved he truly has an all-around game despite being young, and has a chance at declaring as a result.