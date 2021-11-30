Buffalo Bills roster moves: Brown, Lotulelei activated, White lands on IR

The Buffalo Bills returned to practice Tuesday amid a long break between a Thursday night game and an upcoming Monday night game, and the team had several roster updates to share with the media, including another round of COVID-related transactions.

The Bills’ offensive line is close to full strength again, as Spencer Brown was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list and Jon Feliciano (calf) officially started his practice window. Brown, if healthy, will play this weekend. Feliciano is technically still on injured reserve, and has 21 days to be activated to the roster. But when the Bills followed this process with rookie Marquez Stevenson, they added him to the active roster only two days after he began practicing. So the best bet is that Feliciano’s ready to play this weekend.

On the downside, rookie offensive tackle Tommy Doyle was added to the COVID-19 reserve. We’ll see whether he’s able to recover ahead of Monday, but if he isn’t, the Bills have Bobby Hart as a backup on the roster.

Another player activated from the COVID-19 list was nose tackle Star Lotulelei. The Bills could’ve used his services against Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts, so it’ll be nice to have him reinforcing the run defense against the New England Patriots.

The Bills also officially placed Tre’Davious White on injured reserve with his season-ending torn ACL. Dane Jackson will step up as a starter for now, and the team could also turn to Cam Lewis, Siran Neal, or to players on their practice squad: Nick McCloud, Tim Harris, and Olijah Griffin.