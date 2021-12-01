Buffalo Bills Links, 12/1: Early thoughts on the Patriots

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) welcome the hard-charging New England Patriots (8-4) to Highmark Stadium for a huge showdown on Monday Night Football, and today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining how the Patriots have taken over first place from the Bills in the AFC East.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Early thoughts on Bills/Patriots clash
The Bills get their first look at the Patriots in what is sure to be a raucous environment at Highmark Stadium. But how did the Patriots take over first place in the AFC East, and what kind of challenge will rookie quarterback Mac Jones present to Buffalo’s defense?
- Simon: How is New England in first place in AFC East? - WGR 550
- The First Read, Week 13: Mac Jones ready to push Patriots? - NFL.com
- 2021 NFL expert predictions, odds and spreads: Picks for Week 13, including Patriots vs. Bills and Chargers vs. Bengals – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Bills roundtable: White’s injury, biggest concern, surprise contributor, Allen passing record | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Patriots’ Mac Jones aware of Bills Mafia: I’ve seen a lot of crazy videos - newyorkupstate.com
Buffalo climbs in weekly power rankings
A primetime win on Thanksgiving over the New Orleans Saints gave the Bills a bump in the NFL’s power rankings. Plus, where Buffalo sits in a crowded AFC playoff picture.
- NFL Power Rankings Week 13 - 1-32 poll, plus checking in on each team’s confidence rating - ESPN.com
- Bills gain some ground in Week 13 NFL power rankings - BuffaloBills.com
- Where the Bills stand in the 2021 AFC playoff race | Week 13 - BuffaloBills.com
Dawson Knox’s record-breaking season
No tight end has ever earned an All-Pro selection, nor has a Bills tight end ever earned Wall of Fame honors. Dawson Knox is doing his best to etch his name in the team’s record books and, in the process, has made himself a big fan with Pete Metzelaars, who can claim the distinction as the franchise’s top tight end.
- Is Dawson Knox already the best tight end in Bills history? – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Erik Brady: Pete Metzelaars, best tight end in Bills history, is a big fan of Dawson Knox | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Bill Belichick admits it: Bills fans “definitely don’t like me.”
Well, at least Bill Belichick is honest when reflecting on how Bills Mafia feels about him.
- Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Bills Mafia: ‘They definitely don’t like me’ - WKBW
- Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Bills fans: ‘They definitely don’t like me’ | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Odds and ends
Learn more about how safety Jordan Poyer is enjoying an All-Pro-caliber season, get to know Tim Harris, Buffalo’s newest cornerback, discover how Bills fans are raising money to honor Tre’Davious White, and find out how you can provide feedback on the proposed new Bills stadium.
- Bills’ Jordan Poyer having All Pro-caliber season; opens up on battle with alcoholism - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills sign cornerback Tim Harris to practice squad, release West Seneca’s Evin Ksiezarczyk | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills sign cornerback Tim Harris to the practice squad - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills fans donate $35,000 and counting to Louisiana food bank after Tre’Davious White injury | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Erie County’s public meetings on Buffalo Bills stadium switched to virtual format | wgrz.com
