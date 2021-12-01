Buffalo Bills Links, 12/1: Early thoughts on the Patriots

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) welcome the hard-charging New England Patriots (8-4) to Highmark Stadium for a huge showdown on Monday Night Football, and today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining how the Patriots have taken over first place from the Bills in the AFC East.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Early thoughts on Bills/Patriots clash

The Bills get their first look at the Patriots in what is sure to be a raucous environment at Highmark Stadium. But how did the Patriots take over first place in the AFC East, and what kind of challenge will rookie quarterback Mac Jones present to Buffalo’s defense?

Buffalo climbs in weekly power rankings

A primetime win on Thanksgiving over the New Orleans Saints gave the Bills a bump in the NFL’s power rankings. Plus, where Buffalo sits in a crowded AFC playoff picture.

Dawson Knox’s record-breaking season

No tight end has ever earned an All-Pro selection, nor has a Bills tight end ever earned Wall of Fame honors. Dawson Knox is doing his best to etch his name in the team’s record books and, in the process, has made himself a big fan with Pete Metzelaars, who can claim the distinction as the franchise’s top tight end.

Bill Belichick admits it: Bills fans “definitely don’t like me.”

Well, at least Bill Belichick is honest when reflecting on how Bills Mafia feels about him.

Odds and ends

Learn more about how safety Jordan Poyer is enjoying an All-Pro-caliber season, get to know Tim Harris, Buffalo’s newest cornerback, discover how Bills fans are raising money to honor Tre’Davious White, and find out how you can provide feedback on the proposed new Bills stadium.