 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Not Another Buffalo Podcast | The Patriots are Coming

By Jonathan Korzelius
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Jon, Pat, and Brando look back on the Buffalo Bills’ decisive Thanksgiving victory and preview the upcoming matchup with the New England Patriots. They discuss the impact of the Tre’Davious White injury and how it will affect the Bills’ Super Bowl hopes.

Plus, a Buffalo Sabres Update and Salute to a Standout of the Drought included.

Link to donate to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana: https://www.foodbanknla.org/
(We are donating in increments of $27 as a nod to Tre White)

Find us on Twitter @NotBuffPodcast

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.

In This Stream

Bills vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football: All our 2021 coverage

View all 11 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...