Not Another Buffalo Podcast | The Patriots are Coming

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Jon, Pat, and Brando look back on the Buffalo Bills’ decisive Thanksgiving victory and preview the upcoming matchup with the New England Patriots. They discuss the impact of the Tre’Davious White injury and how it will affect the Bills’ Super Bowl hopes.

Plus, a Buffalo Sabres Update and Salute to a Standout of the Drought included.

Link to donate to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana: https://www.foodbanknla.org/

(We are donating in increments of $27 as a nod to Tre White)

