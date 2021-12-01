Jamie D and Big Newt: Monday Night gut check

The Buffalo Bills are coming up on one of their most important games of the season when they take on the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Our pod’s hosts, Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton, believe that Bills Mafia is going to find out what the Bills are made of.

After a convincing win against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving, the Bills continued to bounce back after a bad loss. Big Newt notes that running back Matt Breida changed the complexion of the offense, and D’Amico mentioned that the Bills’ offensive line changed their blocking scheme, which has lead to success.

They briefly debate who should be the kick and punt returner, before moving on to how the Tre’Davious White injury is going to affect the defense.

Do you agree with the hosts? Do you disagree? Let them know! Contact them on Twitter at @TheJamieDamico and @Big_Newt.

