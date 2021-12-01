Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints: Rookie review

The Buffalo Bills celebrated their Thanksgiving by utterly dominating a depleted New Orleans Saints team, that’s had to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback. While New Orleans’ defense gave Buffalo’s offense some trouble early in the first half, Josh Allen and the Bills were able to scheme their way to two touchdowns in the second quarter and pulled away to win 31-6. While it was a satisfying team victory, it can’t be said that the rookies contributed much. More about how each rookie performed below.

DE Gregory Rousseau

With only three tackles this game, the rookie didn’t flash much. That includes his typical plays setting the edge in run scenarios, as the Saints didn’t run at him much. Against the pass, what we’ve discussed all season was certainly true in this game: Rousseau just has no plan. The rookie was able to earn at least some pressures when lined up against James Hurst—rather than Terron Armstead—but that is purely placed on his initial power and length to reach for the quarterback. There hasn’t been much improvement in his technique throughout the season, which limits his impact.

DE Carlos Basham Jr.

After playing a significant amount of snaps against the Indianapolis Colts the week before, Basham was inactive against New Orleans thanks to other defensive linemen being activated to the roster.

OT Spencer Brown

Added to the COVID-19 list last week, Brown was thereby held out of the Saints game.

OT Tommy Doyle

Doyle was active—thanks to Brown’s designation again—for Week 12, but did not see the field.

WR Marquez Stevenson

The team finally ended up activating the rookie wide receiver from injured reserve, and he was immediately pressed into duty against the Saints. On the field for his return abilities, Stevenson did end up muffing a punt, but when he ran with the football he looked decisive and surprisingly physical. He deserves more chances at return duties.

S Damar Hamlin

The rookie safety was inactive in this particular game, explained by the defensive line additions as well.

CB Rachad Wildgoose

On November 16, the New York Jets signed Wildgoose to their 53-man roster off of the Bills’ practice squad.

OG Jack Anderson

On September 21, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Anderson to their 53-man roster and off of the Bills’ practice squad.