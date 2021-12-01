Jake Fromm signed off Buffalo Bills practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have lost their third practice squad player of the year to an in-season signing as the New York Giants have signed backup quarterback Jake Fromm to their active roster.

Fromm never appeared in a regular season game for the Bills. He made the active roster after being drafted in the fifth round in 2020, acting as the team’s emergency COVID quarterback. He was separated from the rest of the quarterback room in case the rest of the QBs had to be quarantined. He was in that role for the entire regular season and postseason.

In the 2021 preseason, Fromm completed 21 of 36 passes (58.3%) for 172 yards. He was cut at the end of August but re-signed to the practice squad.

Earlier this season, the Bills needed a backup quarterback when Mitchell Trubisky was placed into the COVID protocols, but they couldn’t use Fromm because he was in the COVID protocols, as well. They instead elevated Davis Webb. Webb will remain the third QB as he stays on Buffalo’s practice squad.

New York has QB Brian Lewerke on their practice squad but chose instead to add Fromm. Starter Daniel Jones has a neck injury and his status for this weekend is very much in doubt. Mike Glennon is the backup.

The concept of Fromm as the long-term backup to starter Josh Allen never materialized.