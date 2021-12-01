Buffalo Bills add cornerback Greg Stroman to practice squad, per report

The Buffalo Bills have added another cornerback to the practice squad just one day after adding another. As the team looks to try and fill a huge hole left by the injured Tre’Davious White, the Bills signed Greg Stroman on Wednesday two days after adding Tim Harris.

Stroman was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team and played in 15 games his rookie season, recording 38 tackles, 4 passes defended, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble. After spending 15 games on injured reserve in 2019, he played in four games in 2020 before finding himself on the injured list again. He was released by Washington at the end of the preseason before he signed with Buffalo Wednesday, per ESPN’s Washington Football Team reporter John Keim.

The Bills have an open spot on the practice squad after QB Jake From was signed by the New York Giants Tuesday.

Buffalo added Harris on Monday. Harris was with the Bills for a week this August. Initially a sixth-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, he spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He was cut prior to 2020, but spent the year on the practice squad, playing in two games as a call up. After being hurt in August of 2021, he was released by the 49ers before ending up on the Bills. He was released August 30 and signed to the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad, where he played in one game at the end of October. Cleveland let him go from the practice squad on November 10.