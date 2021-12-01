Share All sharing options for: Bills vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football: All our 2021 coverage

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots face off against one another in prime time again in 2021. This year, like last year, it’s on Monday Night Football in December. That’s about all that is the same.

Last year, Buffalo locked up their AFC East crown with a win the week before facing the Patriots on Monday night. Then the Bills emphatically proved they were the class of the division with a 38-9 drubbing.

This year, the Patriots are a half-game in front of Buffalo thanks to a six-game winning streak. They’ve bashed some inferior opponents during that stretch, rolling up some blowouts along the way.

But New England’s Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins looms large in the tiebreaker scenarios. If Buffalo can win one game against New England either this week or on December 26th (as well as handle the New York Jets in Week 18), the Bills will hold the divisional record tiebreaker over the Patriots.

Obviously this game is important and with Tennessee’s loss last week, the one seed is back in play for the winner of this matchup.

Buffalo opened as a 3-point favorite at home and the over/under is 46 points, the same score by which the Bills beat the Patriots the first time in 2020.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Check out all of our coverage in the articles linked below and GO BILLS!