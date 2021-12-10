The Speed Option: Buffalo Bills take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buffalo Bills are heading down to Florida once more to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be the 36th time the Bills face Tom Brady, but for the first time he will not be wearing a New England Patriots jersey.
Season summary
The Bucs are 9-3 and are in first place in the NFC South and third in the NFC playoff standings. They will be looking to make Sunday their fourth win in a row after consecutive victories over the New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, and Atlanta Falcons.
Head coach
Bruce Arians is in his third season in Tampa and his eighth season overall as a head coach. He previously was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for five seasons. He has a career record of 76-47-1 (0.617 W-L percentage).
Offensive coordinator
Former NFL QB Byron Leftwich helps run the offense with Arians. He is also in his third season with the Bucs. His offense is currently ranked first in points per game and second in yards per game.
Defensive coordinator
Former New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles runs the defense for Arians. He too has been Arians for his entire tenure in Tampa. His defense is ranked 16th in points per game allowed and tenth in yards per game allowed.
Offensive starters
- QB: Tom Brady
- RB: Leonard Fournette
- WR: Mike Evans
- WR: Chris Godwin
- TE: Rob Gronkowski
- TE: O.J. Howard
- LT: Donovan Smith
- LG: Ali Marpet
- C: Ryan Jensen
- RG: Alex Cappa
- RT: Tristan Wirfs
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
Defensive starters
- DL: Ndamukong Suh
- NT: Vita Vea
- DL: William Gholston
- OLB: Jason Pierre-Paul
- ILB: Devin White
- ILB: Lavonte David
- OLB: Shaquil Barret
- CB: Sean Muprhy-Bunting
- CB: Carlton Davis III
- S: Antoine Winfield Jr.
- S: Jordan Whitehead
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
Loading comments...