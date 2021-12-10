The Speed Option: Buffalo Bills take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buffalo Bills are heading down to Florida once more to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be the 36th time the Bills face Tom Brady, but for the first time he will not be wearing a New England Patriots jersey.

Season summary

The Bucs are 9-3 and are in first place in the NFC South and third in the NFC playoff standings. They will be looking to make Sunday their fourth win in a row after consecutive victories over the New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, and Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach

Bruce Arians is in his third season in Tampa and his eighth season overall as a head coach. He previously was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for five seasons. He has a career record of 76-47-1 (0.617 W-L percentage).

Offensive coordinator

Former NFL QB Byron Leftwich helps run the offense with Arians. He is also in his third season with the Bucs. His offense is currently ranked first in points per game and second in yards per game.

Defensive coordinator

Former New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles runs the defense for Arians. He too has been Arians for his entire tenure in Tampa. His defense is ranked 16th in points per game allowed and tenth in yards per game allowed.

Offensive starters

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Leonard Fournette

WR: Mike Evans

WR: Chris Godwin

TE: Rob Gronkowski

TE: O.J. Howard

LT: Donovan Smith

LG: Ali Marpet

C: Ryan Jensen

RG: Alex Cappa

RT: Tristan Wirfs

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Defensive starters

DL: Ndamukong Suh

NT: Vita Vea

DL: William Gholston

OLB: Jason Pierre-Paul

ILB: Devin White

ILB: Lavonte David

OLB: Shaquil Barret

CB: Sean Muprhy-Bunting

CB: Carlton Davis III

S: Antoine Winfield Jr.

S: Jordan Whitehead

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie