All our coverage: Bills vs Buccaneers in Tampa with Buffalo’s season on the brink

All our coverage: Bills vs Buccaneers in Tampa with Buffalo's season on the brink

A game many considered a Super Bowl preview when the NFL schedules were released has finally arrive as the Buffalo Bills travel to Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game has lost some of its luster as the Bills have swooned to a 3-4 record over the last two months, but a near-national TV audience and playing the defending champs is always enough to get up our dander. Add to that fact that Tom Brady is the QB on the other sideline, and the Bills have to be feeling it this week.

The Bills are 3.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings SportsBook. It’s the first time in two months they haven’t been favored. They won that game against the Kansas City Chiefs in convincing fashion and it’s the only other time this season they’ve been underdogs.

Tampa Bay has a hugely successful run defense while their passing defense is a bit suspect, which should play into the Bills’ strengths with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and QB Josh Allen.

The Bucs’ offense is humming under a rejuvenated Brady, and could attack young cornerback Dane Jackson early and often. Tight end Rob Grownkowski is also having a heckuva year and the former native of Western New York will need to be addressed.

Add that all up and I’m taking the betting line over (54 points at last check) and think this game is going to turn into a shootout.

All of our coverage can be found in the linked pieces below. Make sure you check them all out and GO BILLS!