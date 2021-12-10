Star Lotulelei, Tommy Sweeney out for Buffalo Bills-Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buffalo Bills have already ruled out nose tackle Star Lotulelei and tight end Tommy Sweeney from playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, due to a poor injury progression during the week of practice. Both Lotulelei (toe) and Sweeney (hip) were limited on Wednesday, didn’t practice on Thursday, and didn’t even make it to Friday’s practice session before head coach Sean McDermott announced they wouldn’t be playing on Sunday.

It’s been a rough season for Lotulelei, who will have missed five of the team’s first 13 games. He’s had a calf injury, a groin ailment, caught COVID-19, and now hurt his toe. The Bills have enjoyed his contributions when he can play, but it might be time to find a replacement in the offseason.

With Sweeney out, and Reggie Gilliam (ankle) limited in practice this week, the Bills will probably bring up a tight end from the practice squad. Both Kahale Warring and Quintin Morris have been elevated to the roster this year, and either one could come up again.

A couple other names need monitoring. Ed Oliver (chest) was injured in practice on Thursday. If he’s not healthy by gameday, the Bills’ defensive line would have a huge problem with two starters out. Efe Obada (hip), another potential defensive tackle option, has also been limited in practice this week.

On a non-injury note, Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders was excused from practice for personal reasons on Friday.