BBR: Bounce-back time for the Bills, and the fans

To say it has been a bit of a tough week for fans of the Buffalo Bills would be a bit of an understatement. The Bills have clearly failed to live up to expectations of anyone associated with the team—fans, the front office, players and coaches alike.

In this episode of Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, I take some time to review where the team is at for this point in the year. It has been a bit of a roller coaster, but I found talking through the state of the Bills to be a bit therapeutic. You can listen to my thoughts below, and feel free to share your own in the comments section.

